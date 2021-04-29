Epic Games is keeping 'Fortnite' off Microsoft Cloud: Report

San Francisco: Epic Games is holding back Fortnite from being available on Microsoft's Xbox Cloud Gaming service, according to a new deposition made public as part of the Epic case against Apple.

The Fortnite developer views Microsoft's xCloud service as competition to its PC offerings, and the company is deliberately not offering Fortnite on xCloud as a result.



Joe Kreiner, Epic's Vice President of Business Development, was questioned over why Fortnite isn't available on xCloud and confirmed it was a deliberate choice, The Verge reported.

"We viewed Microsoft's efforts with xCloud to be competitive with our PC offerings," said Kreiner in the deposition.

The court document makes it appear like Kreiner may go on to explain why, but the next part of the questioning has been redacted.

Fortnite is a free-to-play game on Xbox and the only way to currently access the game on an iPhone is through Nvidia's GeForce Now cloud gaming service.

Epic Games partnered with Nvidia last year to launch Fortnite on GeForce Now and has helped Nvidia offer several other games from its PC game store on the Nvidia cloud gaming service.