Equities decline in early trade on Friday

At 9.30 a.m., the S&P BSE Sensex traded at 57,650 points, down 0.4 per cent.

It is important to note here that Indian equity indices declined five out of past six sessions amid heavy sell-offs.

New Delhi: The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) decline in early trade on Friday.

It opened at 58,243 points from the previous close of 57,901 points.

Till now it touched a low of 57,567 points.

Besides, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 17,373 points after closing at 17,248 on Thursday.

It traded at 17,158 points, down 0.5 per cent during the early-morning trade session.

Tata Motors, Titan, Container Corp, Adani Green, among others, were some of the top losers during the early trade, exchange data showed.