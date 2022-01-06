Equities decline in early trade on profit booking

New Delhi: The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) and broader 50-scrip Nifty at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) declined marginally in early trade on Wednesday primarily due to profit booking by investors. Also, rising Covid cases weighed on the market sentiment.

At 9.30 a.m., Sensex traded at 59,818 points, down 0.1 per cent from its previous close of 59,855 points. It opened at 59,921 points.