Equities extend gains; Hindustan Zinc top gainer in early trade

New Delhi: The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) and broader 50-scrip Nifty at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) extended their gains from Monday and traded in the green in early trade on Tuesday.

At 10 a.m., Sensex traded at 59,470 points, up 0.5 per cent from its previous close of 59,183 points. It opened at 58,310 points.