  1. Sify.com
  2. Finance
  3. Sensex
  4. Equities gain on Thursday post 4th consecutive session decline

Equities gain on Thursday post 4th consecutive session decline

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Thu, Dec 16th, 2021, 12:24:12hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
bse_sensex

New Delhi: The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) rose in early trade on Thursday after the fourth consecutive session decline since December 10, led primarily by heavy sell-offs.

At 9.30 a.m. the S&P BSE Sensex traded at 58,048 points, up 0.46 per cent.

It opened at 58,245 points from the previous close of 57,788 points.

Till now it touched a low of 58,014 points.

Besides, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 17,373 points after closing at 17,221 on Wednesday.

It traded at 17,301 points, up 0.46 per cent during the early-morning trade session.

Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Wipro, L&T Infotech, and Tech Mahindra were some of the top gainers during the early trade, exchange data showed.

This story is cleared from an automated feed. For more stories, please visit,
 SIFY FINANCE | SIFY GOLD | LATEST NEWS | BUSINESS NEWS
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features