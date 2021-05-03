Equities in red, Sensex falls 700 points

Mumbai: The key Indian equity indices opened on a negative note on Monday with heavy selling in finance and banking stocks.

The BSE Sensex plunged as much as 754.29 points to touch an intra-day low of 48,028.07 points.

It has, however, recovered from the lows and around 10.15 a.m., it was trading at 48,424.70, lower by 357.66 points or 0.73 per cent from its previous close of 48,782.36.