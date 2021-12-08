Equities jump in early trade on RBI's accommodative stance

The central bank kept repo rate and reverse repo rate unchanged at 4 per cent and 3.35 per cent, respectively. Also, it maintained its "accommodative" stance to ensure better economic recovery.

New Delhi: The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) rose sharply in early trade on Wednesday after the announcement of the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee outcome.

At 10.30 a.m., the S&P BSE Sensex traded at 58,349 points, up 1.25 per cent.

It opened at 58,185 points from the previous close of 57,663 points.

Till now it touched a low of 58,122 points.

Besides, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 17,044 points after closing at 17,176 on Tuesday.

It traded at 17,389 points, up 1.24 per cent during the early-morning trade session.

Bajaj Finance, Grasim Industries, Wipro, L&T, and Infosys were some of the top gainers during the early trade, exchange data showed.