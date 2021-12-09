  1. Sify.com
  2. Finance
  3. Sensex
  4. Equities marginally down in early trade on profit booking

Equities marginally down in early trade on profit booking

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Thu, Dec 9th, 2021, 12:50:54hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
bse_sensex

New Delhi: The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) fell marginally in early trade on Thursday due to profit booking after Wednesday's sharp jump.

At 10.00 a.m. the S&P BSE Sensex traded at 58,581 points, down 0.13 per cent.

It opened at 58.831 points from the previous close of 58,649 points.

Till now it touched a low of 58,498 points.

Besides, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 17,524 points after closing at 17,469 on Wednesday.

It traded at 17,443 points, down 0.15 per cent during the early-morning trade session.

SBI Card, JSW Steel, HDFC Bank, Biocon were some of the top losers during the early trade, exchange data showed.

On the flip side, Godrej Consumers, BPCL, P&G, RIL and UPL were some of the top gainers.

This story is cleared from an automated feed. For more stories, please visit,
 SIFY FINANCE | SIFY GOLD | LATEST NEWS | BUSINESS NEWS
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features