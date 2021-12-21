  1. Sify.com
  4. Equities rebound on Tuesday after sharp decline

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Tue, Dec 21st, 2021, 12:12:49hrs
bse_sensex

New Delhi: The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) rose reasonably during early trade on Tuesday, thereby rebounding from its recent sharp decline.

In the past few sessions, equity markets saw a continued decline due to heavy sell offs and fresh health threats emanating from the Omicron Covid-19 variant which likely kept investors at bay.

At 9.30 a.m., the S&P BSE Sensex traded at 56,302 points, up 0.9 per cent.

It opened at 56,320 points from the previous close of 55,822 points.

Till now it touched a low of 56,197 points.

Besides, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 16,773 points from the previous close of 16,614 points.

It traded at 16,752 points, up 0.8 per cent during the early-morning trade session.

Havells India, Godrej Consumers, Indus Towers, HCL Technologies, Titan, among others, were some of the top gainers during the early trade, exchange data showed.

