Equities rise in early trade; General Insurance top gainer

New Delhi: The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) and broader 50-scrip Nifty at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) traded in the green in early trade on Friday.

At 9.30 a.m., Sensex traded at 58,171 points, up 0.7 per cent from its previous close of 57,794 points. It opened at 57,849 points.