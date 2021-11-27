Equities settle in green; RIL jumps over 6%

Similarly, the broader 50-scrip Nifty closed the day at 17,536 points, up by 121 points or 0.70 per cent.

The barometer 30-scrip Sensex closed at 58,795 points, up by 454 points or 0.78 per cent.

New Delhi: India's key equity indices -- S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 -- closed in the green on Thursday.

Shares of Reliance Industries, Divi's Laboratories, ITC, Infosys, and Tata Consumers were the top gainers during the session, NSE data showed. As per the information available on the NSE website, stocks of these companies closed 6.36 per cent, 2.4 per cent, 1.78 per cent, 1.56 per cent and 1.34 per cent higher, respectively.

Reliance Industries' shares rose sharply backed by its decision to restructure, repurpose the company's gasification assets, said Hem Securities.

The top losers during the session were Maruti, Britania, Indusind Bank, IOC, and Hindustan Unilever, data showed.

Notably, after a slump in share prices on exchange debut, One97 Communications-owned Paytm has been consistently rising for the third consecutive day and closed at Rs 1,785, up 1.86 per cent from the previous close.

Besides, the newly listed Latent View Analytics hit the 20 per cent upper circuit for the second consecutive sessions and closed at Rs 701.9 per share.

"The Nifty has immediate support at 17,350 levels while resistance at 17,650 levels. On the other hand, Bank nifty has support at 37,000-36,650 levels and resistance at 38,000 levels," said Sachin Gupta, AVP Research at Choice Broking.