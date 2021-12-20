Equities sharply down in early trade; Adani Transmission top loser

It is important to note here that Indian equity indices declined six out of past seven sessions due to heavy sell-offs amid volatility in the markets. Also, risks emanating from the new Omicron Covid-19 variant likely kept investors at bay.

New Delhi: The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) declined sharply during early trade on Monday and one of the top losers was Adani Transmission.

At 9.25 a.m., the S&P BSE Sensex traded at 56,015 points, down 1.7 per cent.

It opened at 56,517 points from the previous close of 57,011 points.

Till now it touched a low of 55,940 points.

Besides, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 16,824 points from the previous close of 16,985 points.

It traded at 16,697 points, down 1.7 per cent during the early-morning trade session.

Besides, Adani Transmission, Adani Green, Tata Motors, Interglobe Aviation, Bandhan Bank, were also some of the top losers during the early trade, exchange data showed.