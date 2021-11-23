Equity indices decline in early trade; investors fear FII outflow

Mumbai: The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) extended its losses on Tuesday's early trade session.

At 9.45 a.m., the S&P BSE Sensex traded at 58,198 points, down 0.26 per cent.

It opened at 57,983 points from the previous close of 58,465 points.

Till now it touched a high of 58,247 points and a low of 57,718 points.