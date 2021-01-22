Equity indices fall, Sensex down 100 points

Mumbai, Jan 22 (IANS) The key Indian equity indices traded on a negative note on Friday with the BSE Sensex falling over 100 points.

Selling pressure was witnessed in banking and finance stocks.

Around 10.10 p.m., Sensex was trading at 49,518.63, lower by 106.13 points or 0.21 per cent from its previous close of 49,624.76.