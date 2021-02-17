Equity indices fall, Sensex gives up 52K-mark

Mumbai, Feb 17 (IANS) The key Indian equity indices declined on Wednesday morning with the BSE Sensex falling over 350 points to give up the psychological 52,000-mark.

Around 10.05 a.m., Sensex was at 51,741.47, lower by 362.70 points or 0.70 per cent from its previous close of 52,104.17.

It opened at 51,996.94 and has so far recorded an intra-day high of 52,033.96 and a low of 51,681.48 points.