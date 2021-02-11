Equity indices gain after choppy start, RIL up 2%

Mumbai, Feb 11 (IANS) The Indian equity market rose after a choppy start on Thursday morning, while the BSE Sensex rose by over 150 points.

Around 10.25 am, Sensex was trading at 51,468.81, higher by 159.42 points or 0.31 per cent from its previous close of 51,309.39.

It had opened at 51,165.84 and touched an intra-day high of 51,519.91 and a low of 51,157.31