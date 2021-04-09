Equity indices in green amid choppy trade

It opened at 49,743.39 and has so far touched an intra-day high of 49,906.91 and a low of 49,499.99 points.

At around 10.35 a.m., Sensex was trading at 49,860.96, higher by 114.75 points or 0.23 per cent from its previous close of 49,746.21.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 14,896.75, higher by 22.95 points or 0.15 per cent from its previous close.

Manish Hathiramani, technical analyst with Deen Dayal Investments said: "The resistance of 14,950 has worked accurately for the Nifty. We failed to close above it. We need to get past 14,950-15,000 for an up move to commence.

"Thereafter it should be a bullish market which can take the index to 15,300-15,400. If we break 14,500, we can tumble to 14,200-14,300. It is a situation which requires patience and discipline. Traders need to be cautious."

The top gainers on the Sensex were Titan Company, Hindustan Unilever and the State Bank of India, while the major losers were Bajaj Finance, NTPC and Asian Paints.

