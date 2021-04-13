Equity indices in green, auto, banking stocks rise

Mumbai, April 13 (IANS) A day after recording the biggest single-day fall of 2021, the key Indian equity indices traded in the green on Tuesday.

Healthy buying activity was witnessed in banking and auto stocks.

The indices have, however, declined from the intra-day highs.

At around 11.25 a.m, Sensex was trading at 48,030.96, higher by 147.58 points or 0.31 per cent from its previous close of 47,883.38.