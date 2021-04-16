Equity indices in green; banking, metal stocks up

Mumbai, April 16 (IANS) The key Indian equity indices traded in the green on Friday, with the BSE Sensex trading above the 49,000 mark.

Around 10.35 a.m., Sensex was trading at 49,026.93, higher by 223.25 points or 0.46 per cent from its previous close of 48,803.68.

It opened at 48,935.74 and touched an intra-day high of 49,029.18 and a low of 48,694.49 points.