Equity indices in green, banking stocks rise

Mumbai, May 24 (IANS) The key Indian equity indices traded on a positive note on Monday morning led by healthy buying in banking stocks.

Around 10.50 a.m., Sensex was trading at 50,681.29, higher by 140.81 points or 0.28 per cent from its previous close of 50,540.48.

It opened at 50,727.28 and has touched an intra-day high of 50,855.32 and a low of 50,465.90 points