Equity indices in green; metal, healthcare stocks surge

Mumbai: The key Indian equity indices traded on a positive note on Monday morning with healthy buying in metal and healthcare stocks.

Around 10.05 a.m., Sensex was trading at 49,455.42, higher by 248.95 points or 0.51 per cent from its previous close of 49,206.47.

It opened at 49,496.05 and has so far touched an intra-day high of 49,590.43 and a low of 49,412.05 points.