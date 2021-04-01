Equity indices in green, metal stocks surge

Mumbai: The key Indian equity indices traded in the positive territory on Thursday morning led by healthy buying in metal stocks.

Around 10.40 a.m., Sensex was trading at 49,683.79, higher by 174.64 points or 0.35 per cent from its previous close of 49,509.15.

It opened at 49,868.53 and has touched an intraday high of 49,942.84 and a low of 49,653.67 points.