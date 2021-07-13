Equity indices in green, Sensex up 230 points

Mumbai: The Indian stock market traded on a positive note on Tuesday morning with the BSE Sensex gaining over 230 points.

The Nifty50 was above the 15,750 mark.

Buying was witnessed in banking and finance stocks while IT and telecom stocks fell.

Around 10.15 a.m., Sensex was trading at 52,609.36, higher by 236.67 points or 0.45 per cent from its previous close of 52,372.69.