Equity indices in green, Sensex up 300 points

Around 9.35 a.m., Sensex was trading at 52,813.48, higher by 328.81 points or 0.63 per cent from its previous close of 52,484.67.

Mumbai: The key Indian equity indices traded on a positive note on Monday with the Sensex gaining around 300 points.

It opened at 52,682.89 and has so far touched an intra-day high of 52,814.28 and a low of 52,604.35 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 15,814.25, higher by 92.05 points or 0.59 per cent from its previous close.

All the sectoral indices on the Nifty traded in the green led by banking, auto and financial stocks.

The Asian markets, on the other hand traded on a mixed note on Monday.

