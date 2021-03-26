Equity indices in green, Sensex up 400 points

Mumbai, March 26 (IANS) The Indian stock market returned to the positive territory on Friday with the BSE Sensex gaining over 400 points.

The indices rose as investors took to bargain buying after the recent decline over concerns of resurging Covid-19 cases both globally and in India.

Around 10.10 a.m., Sensex was trading at 48,851.63, higher by 411.51 points or 0.85 per cent from its previous close of 48,440.12 points.