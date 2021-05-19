Equity indices in red amid volatile trade

Mumbai: The key Indian equity indices traded in the negative territory on Wednesday morning a largely volatile trade.

Around 10.26 a.m., Sensex was trading at 50,083.31, lower by 110.02 points or 0.22 per cent from its previous close of 50,193.33.

It opened at 50,088.81 and has so far touched an intra-day high of 50,279.01 and a low of 50,015.57.