Equity indices in red tracking Asian markets

The subdued investor sentiments follow the US Federal Reserve's projection at least two interest rate hikes in 2023, a year earlier than forecasted in the March meeting.

New Delhi: The key Indian equity indices traded in the negative territory on Thursday tracking weakness in the Asian markets.

Around 10.15 a.m., Sensex was trading at 52,403.34, lower by 98.64 points or 0.19 per cent from its previous close of 52,501.98.

It opened at 52,122.25 and has touched an intra-day high of 52,403.93 and a low of 52,099.72 points.

The Nifty on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 15,727.95, lower by 39.60 points or 0.25 per cent from its previous close.

