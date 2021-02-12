Equity indices marginally up, IT stocks rise

Mumbai, Feb 12 (IANS) The key Indian equity indices rose marginally on Friday with healthy buying in IT stocks.

Selling pressure in metal, oil and gas and FMCG, however, capped gains on the indices.

Around 10.18 a.m., Sensex was trading at 51,610.14, higher by 78.62 points or 0.15 per cent from its previous close of 51,531.52.