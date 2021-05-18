Equity indices open in green, Sensex reclaims 50,000 mark

Mumbai: The key Indian equity indices opened on a positive note on Tuesday with the BSE Sensex reclaiming the 50,000 mark.

It surged as much as 612 points to touch an intra-day high of 50,192.86.

Around 9.20 a.m., Sensex was trading at 50,124.56, higher by 543.83 points or 1.10 per cent from its previous close of 49,580.73.