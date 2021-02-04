Equity indices open in red, Sensex down 180 points

Mumbai, Feb 4 (IANS) The key Indian equity indices opened on a negative note on Thursday with the BSE Sensex falling over 180 points.

Selling pressure was witnessed in banking, finance, IT, telecom and healthcare stocks, while auto, oil and gas and power stocks rose.

Around 9.32 a.m., Sensex was trading at 50,071.11, lower by 184.64 points or 0.37 per cent from its previous close of 50,255.75.