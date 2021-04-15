Equity indices pare initial gains to turn red

Mumbai, April 15 (IANS) The key Indian equity indices reversed their initial gains on Thursday to trade in the negative territory.

Around 10.19 a.m., Sensex was trading at 48,290.94, lower by 253.12 points or 0.52 per cent from its previous close of 48,544.06.

It opened at 48,512.77 and has so far touched an intraday high of 48,686.17 and a low of 48,268.64 points.