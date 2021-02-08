Equity indices scale new highs, Sensex up 640 points

Mumbai, Feb 8 (IANS) The key Indian equity indices opened at new record levels on Monday with the BSE Sensex surging over 600 points.

The Sensex has touched an all-time high of 51,409.36 and the Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange has hit a record high of 15,119.25 points.

The across-the-board rise was led by banking, finance and auto stocks.