Equity indices touch new highs, Sensex crosses 52,500

Mumbai, Feb 16 (IANS) The Indian stock market continued its bull run on Tuesday morning with both the key indices scaling new highs.

The BSE Sensex has touched an all-time high of 52,516.76 points.

Around 10.25 a.m., it was trading at 52,336.54, higher by 182.41 points or 0.35 per cent from its previous close of 52,154.13 points.