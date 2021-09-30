Equity indices trade flat; global cues dent sentiments

Mumbai: India's key equity indices -- S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 -- trade on a flat note during Thursday's early morning trade session.

Accordingly, the 30-scrip sensitive index traded at 59,400.80 around 10.00 a.m, down 12.47 points or 0.021 per cent.

The Sensex opened at 59,549.57 from its previous close of 59,413.27.