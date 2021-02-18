Equity indices trade flat shedding initial gains

Mumbai, Feb 18 (IANS) The key Indian equity indices traded on a flat note on Thursday morning amid a largely choppy trade session, after opening in the green.

Around 10.10 a.m., Sensex was trading flat at 51,702.57, lower by just 1.26 points from previous close of 51,703.83.

It opened at the intraday high of 51,903.96 and recorded a low of 51,652.67 points.