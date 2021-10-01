Equity indices trade in red; Sensex down over 500 points

Mumbai: India's key equity indices - S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 - traded in the red during Friday's early morning trade session.

Accordingly, the 30-scrip sensitive index traded at 58,601.78 points around 9.55 a.m., down 524.58 points or 0.89 per cent.

The Sensex opened at 58,889.77 points from its previous close of 59,126.36 points.