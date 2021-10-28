Equity indices trade lower; Sensex down by over 450 points

Mumbai: Negative global cues pulled India's key equity indices - S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 - lower during Thursday's early-morning trade session.

At 10 a.m., the 30-scrip sensitive index traded at 60,690.03 points, down 453.30 points or 0.74 per cent.

The Sensex opened at 61,081 points from its previous close of 61,143.33 points.