Equity indices trade marginally higher, auto stocks rise

Mumbai: The key Indian equity indices traded marginally higher on Monday morning with healthy buying in auto, capital goods and metal stocks.

Around 10.10 am., Sensex was trading at 52,137.85, higher by 37.8 points or 0.07 per cent from its previous close of 52,100.05.

It opened at 52,231.38 and has so far touched an intra-day high of 52,279.55 and a low of 52,054.76 points.