Equity indices trade marginally higher, auto stocks rise

Mumbai: The key Indian equity indices traded marginally higher on Monday morning with healthy buying in auto, capital goods and metal stocks.
Around 10.10 am., Sensex was trading at 52,137.85, higher by 37.8 points or 0.07 per cent from its previous close of 52,100.05.
It opened at 52,231.38 and has so far touched an intra-day high of 52,279.55 and a low of 52,054.76 points.
The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 15,702.95, higher by 32.70 points or 0.21 per cent from its previous close.
The top gainers on the Sensex so far were Power Grid, NTPC and L&T, while the major losers were Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv and HDFC.