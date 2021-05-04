Equity indices trim gains amid volatility

Mumbai, May 4 (IANS) The key Indian equity indices gave up their major gains on Tuesday morning to trade marginally higher amid a volatile trade session.

Around 10.10 a.m., Sensex was trading at 48,791.31, higher by 72.79 points or 0.15 per cent from its previous close of 48,718.52.

It opened at 48,881.63 and has so far touched an intra-day high of 48,996.53 and a low of 48,521.85 points.