Equity market declines further; auto, metal stocks down

Mumbai, Feb 19 (IANS) The key Indian equity indices continued to decline on Friday with the BSE Sensex losing around 160 points.

Around 10.05 a.m., it was trading at 51,160.81, lower by 163.88 points or 0.32 per cent from its previous close of 51,324.69.

It opened at 51,238.02 and has so far touched an intra-day high of 51,295.59 and a low of 51,039.97 points.