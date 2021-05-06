Equity market ends in green; auto, metal stocks surge

Mumbai, May 6 (IANS) The key Indian equity indices closed higher on Thursday, with healthy buying in auto and metal stocks.

The BSE Sensex closed at 48,949.76, higher by 272.21 points or 0.56 per cent from its previous close of 48,677.55.

It had opened at 48,877.78 and touched an intra-day high of 49,011.31 and a low of 48,614.11 points.