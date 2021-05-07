Equity market ends in green; auto, metal stocks surge

It had opened at 48,877.78 and touched an intra-day high of 49,011.31 and a low of 48,614.11 points.

The BSE Sensex closed at 48,949.76, higher by 272.21 points or 0.56 per cent from its previous close of 48,677.55.

Mumbai: The key Indian equity indices closed higher on Thursday, with healthy buying in auto and metal stocks.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange closed at 14,724.80, higher by 106.95 points or 0.73 per cent from its previous close.

The top gainers on the Sensex were Tata Steel, Bajaj Auto and HDFC, while Power Grid, ONGC and Asian Paints lost the most.

Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities said: "On the day of the weekly expiry of index options, Nifty/Sensex closed at the highest point of the day."

He noted that due to the follow-up buying there was a recovery in the metal stocks from lower levels.

