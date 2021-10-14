Equity market make gains; Sensex up over 61K points

At 10.30 a.m., the 30-scrip sensitive index traded at 61,086.23 points, up 349.18 points or 0.57 per cent.

In the process, S&P BSE Sensex made an intraday high of 61,159.48 and Nifty50 touched 18,294.75 points.

Mumbai: India's key equity indices -- S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 -- made gains during Thursday's morning trade session.

The Sensex opened at 61,088.82 points from its previous close of 60,737.05 points.

Besides, the NSE Nifty50 traded at 18,282.65 points, up by 120.90 points or 0.67 per cent.

It opened at 18,272.85 points from its previous close of 18,161.75 points.