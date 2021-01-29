Equity market sheds gains ahead of Economic Survey

Mumbai, Jan 29 (IANS) The key Indian equity indices reversed initial gains on Friday, ahead of the presentation of the Economic Survey for FY21, to trade in the red.

At 11.45 a.m., Sensex was trading at 46,836.03, lower by 38.33 points or 0.08 per cent from its previous close of 46,874.36.

Earlier in the day, it had surged over 500 points to touch an intra-day high of 47,423.66.