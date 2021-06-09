Equity MFs' net inflows at over Rs 10k cr in May: AMFI

Mumbai, June 9 (IANS) Equity-linked mutual fund schemes saw a net inflows of over Rs 10,000 crore in May.

As per the data furnished by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) on Wednesday, the net inflows stood at Rs 10,082.98 crore.

In April, the equity-linked mutual fund schemes' net inflows stood at Rs 3,437.37 crore.