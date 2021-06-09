Equity MFs' net inflows at over Rs 10K cr in May: AMFI

In April, the equity-linked mutual fund schemes' net inflows stood at Rs 3,437.37 crore.

As per the data furnished by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) on Wednesday, the net inflows stood at Rs 10,082.98 crore.

Mumbai, June 9 (IANS) Equity-linked mutual fund schemes saw a net inflows of over Rs 10,000 crore in May.

Similarly in March, the inflows stood at Rs 9,115.12 crore

However, in February, the equity-linked mutual fund schemes' net outflow stood at Rs 4,534.36 crore.

Besides, the data showed that Mutual Fund Industry's AUMs rose to a record high of Rs 33.05 lakh crore.

In addition, the contributions through systematic investment increased on a sequential basis last month.

The SIP inflows had stood at Rs 8,818.90 crore in May from Rs 8,590.89 crore in April.

"Retail equity-oriented contribution continues to be on the upward trend driven by net flows predominantly in 'Arbitrage, Multicap, Midcap' schemes, as also smart diversification in 'Fund of Fund' schemes which invest in foreign equities," said AMFI's Chief Executive N.S. Venkatesh.

"Retail SIP Accounts, SIP AUMs and SIP Contribution which signifies retail activity in the Mutual Fund industry has seen continued upward trend for the second month this fiscal, leading to overall Industry AUMs moving to record high of Rs 33.05 lakh crore and 10 crore folios."

--IANS

rv/sn/vd