Equity MFs' net inflows at over Rs 3k cr in April: AMFI

Mumbai, May 11 (IANS) Equity-linked mutual fund schemes saw a net inflows of over Rs 3,437 crore in April.

As per the data furnished by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) on Tuesday, the net inflows stood at Rs 3,437.37 crore.

In March, the equity-linked mutual fund schemes' net inflows stood at Rs 9,115.12 crore.