Equity MFs' net inflows at over Rs 3K cr in April: AMFI

In March, the equity-linked mutual fund schemes' net inflows stood at Rs 9,115.12 crore, while in February, the net outflow stood at Rs 4,534.36 crore.

Mumbai, May 11 (IANS) Equity-linked mutual fund schemes saw a net inflows of over Rs 3,437 crore in April, as per the data furnished by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) on Tuesday.

Similarly, there was an outflow in January of Rs 9,253.22 crore and of Rs 10,147.12 crore in December 2020.

The net outflow had stood at Rs 12,917.36 crore in November 2020, Rs 2,724.95 crore in October 2020, and Rs 734.40 crore in September 2020.

Besides, the contributions through systematic investment decreased on a sequential basis last month.

The SIP inflows had stood at Rs 8,590.89 crore in April from Rs 9,182.42 crore in March.

In addition, the data showed that the mutual fund industry's AUMs rising to a record high of Rs 32.42 lakh crore owing to overall positive flows in all open-ended categories.

"The flows during April 2021 were driven by liquid, overnight and money market schemes on the Fixed Income side, Thematic or Sectoral schemes and Arbitrage and Dynamic asset allocation schemes in the Equity and Hybrid segment," AMFI chief Executive N.S. Venkatesh said.

"We expect these flows to continue during the current fiscal."

--IANS

rv/vd