Equity MFs' net inflows at over Rs 5k cr in June: AMFI

In May, the net inflows had stood over Rs 10,000 crore, while in April, they were Rs 3,437 crore.

As per the data furnished by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) on Thursday, the net inflows stood at Rs 5,988.17 crore.

Mumbai, July 8 (IANS) Equity-linked mutual fund schemes saw a net inflows of over Rs 5,000 crore in June.

In March, the equity-linked mutual fund schemes' net inflows stood at Rs 9,115.12 crore.

Besides, the contributions through systematic investment rose on a sequential basis last month.

The SIP inflows at the end of June rose to Rs 9,155.84 crore from Rs 8,818.90 crore reported for end of May.

AMFI Chief Executive N.S. Venkatesh said: "The mutual fund industry is witnessing sharp rise in the number of new investors, which has doubled in last four years to 2.39 crore unique investors. Many new investors are seen embracing mutual funds through the SIP route, over other traditional investment avenues."

"SIP AUM is at an all-time high and now forming almost 15 per cent of total industry AUMs and number of SIP accounts breaching 4 crore mark for the first time ever, is reflective of continued retail investor confidence in the mutual fund asset class."

