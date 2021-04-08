Equity MFs' net inflows at over Rs 9K cr in March: AMFI

As per the data furnished by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) on Thursday, the net inflows stood at Rs 9,115.12 crore.

New Delhi: Equity-linked mutual fund schemes saw a net inflows of over Rs 9,115 crore in March.

Similarly, there was an outflow in January of Rs 9,253.22 crore and of Rs 10,147.12 crore in December.

The net outflow had stood at Rs 12,917.36 crore in November, Rs 2,724.95 crore in October and Rs 734.40 crore in September.

Besides, the contributions through systematic investment increased last month.

The SIP inflows had stood at Rs 9,182.42 crore in March from Rs 7,528.14 crore in February.

AMFI Chief Executive N.S. Venkatesh said: "On debt side, quarter end phenomenon has played out with corporates redeeming their allocations to fulfil their tax mandates. However, corporate bond fund, dynamic bond and floater fund have seen positive flows owing to investors preferring to take advantage of the flexibility offered by the duration strategy, and RBI preferring accommodative stance to help pursue growth over inflation."

"On the retail equity-oriented schemes, arbitrage and dynamic asset allocation strategy along with mid-cap have witnessed maximum flows, reflective of smart distribution and diversification of their long-term savings."

He added that pandemic-impacted fiscal 2020-21 has ended on positive note with MF Industry AUMs at historic high of Rs 32.17 lakh crore as on March 31, 2021, rising 30 per cent as compared to Rs 24.70 lakh crore during the corresponding period of previous fiscal.